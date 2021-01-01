“Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation – Chief of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia, Lieutenant-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev decided to transfer the criminal fraud case against the founders of the Finiko financial pyramid to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. This is explained by the transnational nature of the defendants’ activities and the large damage caused to a significant number of victims.

Recently, investigators of the GA for Investigation for the Republic of Tatarstan, in cooperation with operatives of the ES&CC Department of the Republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, identified and detained two more suspects in this criminal case. This is the former vice-president of Finiko and an accomplice in illegal activities that actively attracted new investors, using the opportunities of network marketing.

Thus, four defendants have been detained, including one of the alleged founders of the platform. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all of them.

3,300 applications from victims have already been registered, among which, in addition to citizens of the Russian Federation, there are residents of Germany, Austria, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the United States and other countries. The amount of preliminary damage claimed by the victims exceeds one billion rubles.

investigators of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Arrest was imposed on defendants’ property worth in total over 110 million rubles.

It should be noted that Finiko was not a legal entity. The offenders created sites through which the registration of participants was carried out. All settlements inside the pyramid were made in company currency. This conditional unit of the project was purchased for cryptocurrency, was invested in one of the offered programs, and then exchanged again for cryptocurrency or cash.

But this criminal scheme failed. Depositors stopped receiving money and began filing complaints with the police.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.