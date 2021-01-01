“In the morning of September 10, a traffic accident occurred in the village of Kormilitsino in the Yaroslavl Region. According to preliminary information, the driver of a “Datsun” car first collided with a “Honda” car that had stopped in front of a pedestrian crossing, and then with the pole of a road sign. After that, the car that lost control hit a boy born in 2010, who was at a public transport stop. The child has been hospitalized.

Currently, operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.