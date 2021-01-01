“Officers of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region detained, on suspicion of fraud, two residents of the city of Morshansk - employees of a real estate company.

It is preliminarily established that the offenders informed veterans of the Great Patriotic War and their relatives that they were entitled to social support in the form of housing at the expense of the federal budget.

On behalf of elderly citizens, real estate agents got issued powers of attorney to represent the interests of individuals. On their basis, the defendants submitted to the Department of Social Protection and Family Policy of the Tambov Region the necessary package of documents, including fictitious ones. As a result of the scam, the funds intended for veterans of the Second World War that were received from the state budget, were cashed out by them and appropriated.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During searches at the places of residence and work of the detainees, the police found and seized various documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case. According to the preliminary data, the damage inflicted to the state exceeded 6.8 million rubles.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.