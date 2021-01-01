The marathon is a project of the presidential platform “Russia is a country of opportunities”, as well as part of the federal project “Patriotic education of citizens of the Russian Federation” within the framework of the national project “Education”.

The Moscow schoolchildren were able to get acquainted with the exposition of the MIA of Russia Central Museum, learn a lot of interesting facts from the history of the service, inspect uniforms, arms, equipment, photographs, documents and personal belongings of law enforcement officers of different times.

In other regions of the country, high school students visited departmental educational institutions. Lectures and sightseeing tours were held for them, including visits to educational, scientific and sports complexes, forensic laboratories, specialized training grounds and shooting ranges.

Thus, for the children who visited the St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, an educational lecture was held on the topic: “Three centuries in the service of the Fatherland”. Guests of the Belgorod Law Institute of the MIA of Russia named after I.D. Putilin, visited a special training ground with a passenger plane, freight platforms and freight cars, where police officers hone their professional skills to ensure transport safety. In the Voronezh Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, tourists were shown a forensic training ground, where future investigators and interrogators learn to inspect the crime scene and carry out other investigative actions. At the Department of Tactical and Special Training of the Krasnodar University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, schoolchildren were shown the process of detaining criminals and offered to try their hand in going through certain elements of the obstacle course.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia considers such events extremely important, thanks to them high school students have an opportunity to get acquainted with the nuances of the police profession. Perhaps one of them will decide to enter the departmental educational institution, which he has recently visited,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.