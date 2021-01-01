“Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the “M” Department of the Russian FSB detained the alleged member of the group that provided criminal services in the so-called shadow segment of the Internet.

Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia are providing operational support for the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the fact of the murder of spouses in the Kolchuginsky District of the Vladimir Region. Currently, the criminal case is in the proceedings of the investigator of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

During the activities aimed at solving the crime, the operatives received information that in the so-called Darknet there was a group that provided various criminal services, including murder.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, law enforcement officers established that the members of the group could be involved in the preparation of the murder of a resident of the Leningrad Region and a number of other grave and especially serious crimes.

In the city of Izhevsk, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, a local resident was detained, who, according to the information available, administered an account in one of the messengers used by the organizer of the attempted murder and other crimes.

During the searches at the place of residence of the detainee, a large number of computer equipment, cell phones, as well as electronic data carriers and bank cards, which were allegedly used for illegal activities on the Internet, were seized.

At present, the defendant’s involvement in similar crimes is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.