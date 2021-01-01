Police precinct officers of the police division No. 5 of the city of Kokhma together with representatives of the administration of the Urban District conducted an audit of compliance with epidemiological requirements at trade enterprises.

During the raid, employees of one of the trade outlets presented the police with three certificates about the presence of antibodies to COVID-19, which caused reasonable doubts about their authenticity.

Later, the police found that no certificates were issued by the medical organization to those persons.

According to available information, fictitious documents were provided to the employees by the administrator of the outlet, who explained that he had purchased them from an unknown citizen.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ivanovsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 5 of Article 327 of the RF Criminal Code. During the preliminary investigation, all the circumstances of the incident will be established. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.