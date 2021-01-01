“Today, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General of Police Mikhail Davydov, took part in a meeting of the Operational Headquarters of the Federal Service of the Rosgvardia troops.

“During the event, certain aspects of the interaction of the internal affairs bodies and the Rosgvaria troops in the performance of tasks of protecting public order and ensuring public safety during the preparation and holding of the election campaign in 2021 were considered.

“The participants of the meeting noted the positive experience of joint work gained during the last year all-Russian vote to approve amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. “In this landmark time for the country, officers of the internal affairs bodies and the Rosgvardia at all levels worked smoothly, demonstrating full mutual understanding, knowledge of their tasks and their responsible execution,” Mikhail Davydov noted in his speech.

“Particular attention was paid to the need for coordinated actions to respond to the external forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Rosgvardia to reports and statements of citizens about crimes and administrative offenses on voting days.