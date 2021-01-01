“An investigator of the investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory completed the investigation of criminal cases instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 160 and part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Charges were brought against two ex-top managers and four employees of the financial institution.

According to investigators, from July 2014 to December 2017, the offenders appropriated money of 664 citizens. On their own, as well as through attracting other employees who were not aware of the illegal nature of the operations, they carried out the write-off of funds from the accounts of depositors, and also distorted the accepted amounts downwards or did not enter them at all into the account. The total damage exceeded 550 million rubles.

In addition, from June 2016 to January 2018, two former chairmen of the board of the credit institution stole the entrusted property of the organization by selling it to affiliated enterprises under fictitious sales contracts, payment under which was not actually made. Thus, the total amount of material damage exceeded 63 million rubles. Part of the stolen funds were legalized by the defendants by transferring them to the accounts of legal entities controlled by one of the accomplices.

The criminal cases with the approved indictments were submitted to the Berezovsky District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.