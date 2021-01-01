“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyuberetskoe”, detained a suspect of theft of more than 34 million rubles in cryptocurrency.

A resident of the Moscow Region made a statement to the police that a large amount of money in digital currency had been stolen from him.

In the course of the operational-search activities, the police found out that the applicant had experienced difficulties with registering an account on the website of the cryptocurrency exchange and turned on the recommendation of friends to a man who promised to transfer to him his own account for permanent use.

After the victim received the account at his disposal, he transferred about 3.5 bitcoins and more than 221 thousand ADA to it. The next day, the citizen discovered that passwords to the account were not accepted, and all his savings were written off.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established and with the support of the Rosgvardia detained the suspect of committing the unlawful act in a private house in the Ryazan Region.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Luberetskoe” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen in respect of the offender,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.