“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of lending fraud.

According to investigators, from March to July 2021, the offenders created an organization with the name similar to the name of one of the well-known Russian banks. The company's office was located in the Voroshilovsky District of Volgograd. Acting on behalf of the credit institution and having access to the database of credit brokers, the scams called Volgograd residents who had previously been denied a bank loan. Managers informed them about the review of the decision, and then invited them to the office.

Each of the visitors was offered the same amount of loan funds - 1.5 million rubles at 6.9% per annum. However, to receive them, it was required to pay a commission fee of 50 thousand rubles.

The citizens who agreed to that paid the required amount and signed a contract with the company, after which they were sent to bank branches to receive funds. At the same time, the offenders did not give their customers any documents. Having received a refusal from banks, deceived citizens returned to the office for explanations and demanded to return the commission fee. However, the defendants in various ways delayed the return of funds.

As a result of the operational-search measures, the police detained seven suspects in offices in the Volgograd, Kursk and Voronezh.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Four defendants were subject to a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody. For another three suspects a measure of procedural coerсion in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police was selected.

According to preliminary information, more than 100 people used the services of the scams, and the damage caused exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

Six searches were conducted, during which accounting documentation, electronic data carriers, draft records, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.