The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with deep sorrow received the news of the tragic death of the Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters, Army General Yevgeny Zinichev.

The life of Yevgeny Nikolayevich is a bright example of many years of service to the country and the people. Our agencies have developed close, constructive cooperation based on full mutual understanding. An honest and selfless officer, Yevgeny Zinichev has always regarded as his priorities the security of citizens and the state, and the protection of national interests. He was distinguished by responsibility for the entrusted area, strategic thinking, attentive and responsive attitude to people, readiness to come to the rescue at any time.

In the memory of colleagues and friends, Army General Yevgeny Zinichev will remain a true patriot and a true professional, faithful to high moral principles. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Yevgeny Nikolaevich.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

V.A. Kolokoltsev