Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Mordovia suppressed the criminal activities of a former head of the Bolsheignatovsky boarding house for the elderly and disabled, accused of committing two episodes of crimes under part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed by a person using his official position”.

Operatives established that in the period from autumn 2015 to April 2021, the defendant had organized the preparation of documents on employment of two electricians for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment and the accrual of wages and other payments to them. The funds received were transferred by those persons to the defendant, and the latter disposed of them at his discretion as soon as they were received.

Thus, the Ministry of Social Protection, Labor and Employment of the Republic of Mordovia suffered material damage totaling 368 thousand rubles.

Based on the materials of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Mordovia, the Investigative Department for the Republic of Mordovia of the Investigative Committee of Russia, a criminal case was instituted against a local resident. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The defendant does not deny his guilt and has fully compensated for the damage.