The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the city of Tomsk was contacted by the head of a thrift store, who reported that in mid-July, after the departure of the store employee, who was on probation for the third day, he discovered the disappearance of money in the amount of 400,000 rubles from the safebox. The man did not contact the police in a timely manner, because he wanted to contact and talk to the probationer himself, but after unsuccessful attempts, he wrote a statement to the police.

During operational-search activities, a senior precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the city of Tomsk, police captain Anton Smirnov within a day after the receipt of the statement established the whereabouts of the suspect, who confessed to the theft of money. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1992.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the city of Tomsk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

The material damage caused was partially compensated to the victim. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.