“The Pervomaisky District Court of the city of Izhevsk handed down a guilty verdict against five residents of the Udmurt Republic, who were found guilty of fraud.

The investigation established that in order to organize illegal activities, the leader of the group had rented premises in Izhevsk, where he equipped a medical office. Then he acquired databases of telephone numbers of elderly citizens and created a call center. Its employees called pensioners and offered them a free medical examination within the framework of a state program. They did not know about the criminal plans of their leader and that in reality such a state program did not exist.

Subsequently, employees of the medical center, who did not have medical education, created the appearance of diagnosing with the help of scales-analyzers the state of health of citizens who had come to the center. They informed patients about the identified diseases and offered purchasing a set of pots and pans, the use of which during cooking supposedly could improve health. At the same time, the defendants reported false information about the country of origin of the goods, its quality and actual cost.

In addition, the group members misled pensioners about the quality of water they used for domestic needs. After convincing customers that the water was unsuitable for consumption and harmful to the body, the scams persuaded them to buy specialized filtration systems. Gullible citizens purchased the offered products on credit or in installments at prices several times higher than the market value.

In total, 45 people suffered from the malefactor's activities.

In February 2020, the illegal activities of the group were suppressed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Udmurt Republic. The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches in the rented office, the police found various documentation, loan agreements, sold pots and pans, as well as special instructions on providing the psychological impact on customers.

The court sentenced the defendants to imprisonment for terms ranging from 2 years 2 months to 4 years (suspended) with a probation period of 2 to 3 years. The verdict entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.