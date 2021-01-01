“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department identified three more suspects in remote fraud committed by a group of offenders against the daughter of the legendary pilot Valery Chkalov.

Repeatedly convicted men were detained by operatives in the Republic of Buryatia and, following their accomplices, were taken to the capital for investigative actions. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

Earlier it was reported that the offenders remotely stole from the bank account of the victim more than 23 million rubles. They were calling the elderly woman for two weeks. Introducing themselves as law enforcement officers, as well as the security services of the credit institution, they were persuading the pensioner that unknown persons were trying to withdraw money from her accounts. As a result, the accomplices persuaded Olga Valerievna to transfer all her savings to an allegedly reliable insurance account, which in reality belonged to them.

Currently, six suspects have been detained. During searches at the places of residence of the suspects, money, communication means, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part four of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Olga Valerievna heartily thanked the police for their support: “I realized that high professionals work in the police. It's very nice. I hope that the detention of these people will save other residents of our country from such cases”.