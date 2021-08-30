Today, in a videoconferencing mode, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov, presented the new chief, Police Colonel Sergei Basov, to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Department on Transport for the North Caucasus Federal District. The decree on his appointment was signed by the President of the Russian Federation on August 30, 2021.

The solemn event was attended by the Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure, Major General of the Police Dmitry Demin, Southern Transport Prosecutor Gennady Kruk and chiefs of internal affairs bodies on transport. Representatives of other law enforcement agencies, regional executive bodies, the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the leadership of the MIA of Russia Department on Transport for the North Caucasus Federal District were also invited.

In his speech, Andrey Khrapov stressed that Sergey Basov had been holding various managerial positions for 20 years and had significant experience of work in units combating economic crime.

The Deputy-Minister focused on the key activities of the Department: “It is necessary to ensure at a high level the safety of passengers and objects of the transport industry, their protection from unlawful encroachments”. Special attention will be paid to the suppression of criminal activities of organized groups and communities.

In addition, Andrey Khrapov focused on the need to qualitatively implement a set of organizational and practical measures to ensure law and order during the single voting day.

In his response, Sergey Basov thanked the MIA of Russia leadership for the trust placed in him and noted that the potential of the Department's personnel would allow to properly organize the effective implementation of all the tasks set.

For reference:

Sergey Viktorovich Basov was born in Elista, Kalmyk ASSR in 1962. He has a higher legal education.

Serves in the internal affairs bodies since 1985. He began his career as an operative of the unit for combating economic crime of the Krymsk City Executive Committee, served in various positions in the units for combating economic crimes.

In January 2012, he was appointed Chief of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region. From 2015 to 2017, he headed the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory.

From September 2017 until his new appointment, he was the head of the MIA of Russia Linear Department at the Domodedovo Airport of the MIA of Russia Department on Transport for the Central Federal District.

He has been awarded the medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Valor in Service” and “For Distinction in Service” of three degrees, as well as award arms - a Makarov pistol.