Today, at the International Multimedia Press Center of IIA “Russia Today” an online press conference was held on the interaction of the police and volunteer associations during the search for missing people.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation Major-General of the Police Andrei Shchurov, Chief of the Division for the Organization of the Federal Search for Fugitives and Missing Persons and of Identification Work of the Department for the Organization of Operational and Investigative Activities of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Colonel Maksim Chernysh, Head of the Voluntary Search and Rescue Squad “Moscow Spas” Dmitry Pichugin, Head of the All-Russian Association of Volunteer Organizations “Search for Missing Children”, Dmitry Vtorov, President of the Search for Missing Children Foundation, Elena Milskaya, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Center for Aid to Children, and Ekaterina Mizulina, Director of the Safe Internet League, member of the Public Chamber of Russia.

The speakers discussed topical issues of joint work on the search for missing citizens, paying special attention to the search for children. Today, volunteer search teams are formed in 78 regions of Russia, they include about 15 thousand volunteers.

Andrei Shchurov answered journalists' questions regarding the use by law enforcement agencies of information about the location of the mobile phones of missing people in the search for them, the practical application of the Federal Law of August 2, 2019 No. 311-FZ and the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 252- FZ "On Amendments to Article 8 of the Federal Law “On Operational and Investigative Activities”.

“The internal affairs bodies have received a powerful tool for finding a missing citizen, which can significantly reduce the time required to establish his whereabouts. This had a positive impact on the results of the work of police officers and volunteers,” the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized in his speech.

The participants of the press conference got the media representatives familiarized with examples of successful joint operations of search for missing persons.

Police officers and representatives of public organizations once again reminded that the positive result of search activities largely depends on timely informing the internal affairs bodies about the incident. The less time passes since the disappearance of a person, the more likely is the success of the search.

In addition, the speakers gave recommendations to citizens on behavior in extreme situations, as well as a number of recommendations, the implementation of which would prevent both adults and children from getting lost in an unfamiliar environment.