“Today, at the Moscow Domodedovo Airport, accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, a citizen of Germany Waldemar Berger was transferred to representatives of law enforcement agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany. He was announced wanted through Interpol channels for committing a series of thefts as part of a criminal group.

According to foreign colleagues, the defendant worked at one of the enterprises of the German city of Regensburg, where components for electrical appliances were produced. Taking advantage of his official position, he, along with his accomplices, stole precious metals - platinum and gold from the production territory.

The offender agreed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and repented of what he had done. In addition, he received permission from the German side to leave the territory of Germany and live in Russia, in the city of St. Petersburg.

The man kept in touch with law enforcement officers and returned to the country several times to extend his visa, but in March 2020 he stopped communicating and was put on the international wanted list. A year later, he was detained by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.