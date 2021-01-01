First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, took part in a videoconference meeting on topical issues of the implementation of the state migration policy of the Russian Federation.

The event was attended by the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, heads of units of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and migration units of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Opening the meeting-seminar, Aleksandr Gorovoy described the current migration situation He set tasks to improve the work of territorial internal affairs bodies in the provision of public services, the organization of control and supervisory activities and the implementation of a set of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection. He drew special attention to the importance of the activities carried out by the migration units in the preparation and conducting of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the First Deputy-Minister focused on changes in terms of unification and optimization of administrative procedures to improve the efficiency of interdepartmental interaction, as well as automate the work of employees.

Aleksandr Gorovoy wished the audience fruitful work and congratulated on the upcoming Day of Migration Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Valentina Kazakova in her report spoke about the practice of implementation by territorial bodies of new legislative provisions on the simplified acquisition of citizenship, issuance of residence permits and temporary stay permits. Novelties in the legislation on citizenship and reforming the procedure for the entry of foreign citizens and migration regimes of stay were particularly noted.

Concluding her speech, the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that, despite the remote format of the meeting, the exchange of experience and assistance in solving topical official issues remained the main purpose of the meeting-seminar.