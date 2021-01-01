“Officers of the GA for Investigation and the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan detained a 37-year-old resident of Kazan, who is directly related to the activities of the Finiko financial pyramid.

According to investigators, the detainee was a personal assistant to the organizer of the company and positioned himself as vice-president of Finiko. Through the company's website, he carried out activities of receiving cryptocurrency from citizens and encouraged them to invest money.

His role is confirmed by the testimony of witnesses, victims, seized documents, as well as video materials of speeches posted on open Internet resources.

To date, more than 2600 statements, totaling more than 250 million rubles, have been received from affected depositors from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky territories, Tyumen, Samara, Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk regions, as well as from the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary. The amount of damage varies from 100 thousand to 81 million rubles.

Searches are currently underway. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part four of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.