“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with colleagues from the Volgograd Region, detained two suspects of production and attempted sale of narcotic drugs in the Southern Federal District.

Police found that the attackers rented a plot in the Dubovsky District of the Volgograd Region. On its territory, on an industrial scale, they cultivated hemp with a high content of psychoactive components. It was further used for the manufacture of narcotic drugs.

During the inspection of the territory of the land-plot and outbuildings, about 3.5 thousand bushes of a drug-containing plant, more than 50 kilograms of marijuana prepared for sale and 31 kilograms of various parts of hemp were found and seized.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.