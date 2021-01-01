“The police of Kiselevsk received reports of the disappearance of two 10-year-old girls. The day before, they went to school and did not return home.

Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia and the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region together with volunteers, formed joint search groups and organized a set of measures to establish the whereabouts of the children.

Within a few hours, as a result of studying the information from surveillance cameras, the police identified a suspect - a previously convicted resident of the region. The offender was detained and delivered to a police division. Later, the bodies of the girls were found in an abandoned house. It took the police less than a day to solve the crime.

Currently, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The detainee was handed over to the investigative authorities,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.