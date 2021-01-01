The VI Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University from September 2 to 4.

The event was attended by about 4 thousand representatives from 66 countries. The forum participants discussed issues on global challenges and opportunities for the Far East and the Arctic, the development of partnerships in the context of the pandemic, digital transformation, the creative industry, science and innovation, sports and tourism.

On the eve of the EEF, a representative of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the Eastern Economic Forum, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, arrived in Vladivostok.

Aleksandr Gorovoy controlled the work of interdepartmental operational headquarters, visited temporary deployment points, checked the living conditions and conditions of service of internal affairs officers and the state of operational and service activities.

To ensure public order and safety of citizens during the forum, the police implemented in advance a set of operational and preventive measures on the territory of the Far Eastern capital, on future routes of movement of officials, in places of stay and work of forum participants.

At the facilities of the forum, service of police dog-handlers, officers of the patrol-post and road patrol services of the police and other units of the MIA of Russia in the Primorsky Territory was organized.

The First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation highly appreciated the work of law enforcement agencies during the preparation and holding of the Eastern Economic Forum and thanked for the service of all police officers who took part in the activities ensuring the safety of its organizers and participants.

Press-Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory