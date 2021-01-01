MIA of Russia Forensic Center held an international round table devoted to topical issues of forensic activities.

Representatives of eleven forensic organizations and departments from eight CIS member states took part in the event in the video-conferencing mode.

At the plenary session, the Chief of the Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of the Police Vadim Kazmin, as well as chiefs of expert services of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan addressed the participants with welcoming speeches.

Further work took place on the basis of seven thematic sections. Priority topics were the organization of international cooperation in the field of forensic expert activity. At separate sections, the problems of execution of handwriting and technical and forensic examinations of documents, topical issues of functioning and development of forensic records were considered. The participants paid special attention to modern methodological approaches to the study of synthetic narcotic substances, as well as materials with extremist content. They also discussed issues of countering cybercrime that are relevant for all CIS member states.

Following the results of the round table, the importance of maintaining professional contacts between the forensic expert services of the CIS member states was noted, even in the conditions of restrictions associated with the pandemic. The participants expressed confidence of the need to strengthen and further develop international cooperation in the field of forensic research.