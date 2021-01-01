“Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia, in cooperation with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia, established the identity of the suspects in a series of telephone frauds. The alleged organizer and two participants in illegal activities were detained in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

It was preliminarily established that the attackers called residents of different regions of Russia and introduced themselves as employees of the bank's security service. They persuaded interlocutors of the need to protect their savings by withdrawing them and transferring the money to other, supposedly more reliable accounts. Following those instructions, the victims lost all their money.

The defendants widely used in their activities the capabilities of IP-telephony, as well as the technology of phone number substitution. This made it possible to simulate calls from the offices of credit and financial institutions.

The police have information about the involvement of suspects in the commission of at least 11 episodes of the criminal activity.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Karelia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The detainees were taken to Karelia, a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for them. Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible episodes of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.