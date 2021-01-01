“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Rostov Linear Department on Transport of the MIA of Russia together with the FSB of Russia Department in the Rostov Region identified a group whose members were suspected of a series of fraudulent actions.

It is preliminarily established that the purpose of the criminal business was money returned by the seller of railway tickets and some banks to their customers as cashback. Also, the defendants appropriated other bonuses that could be converted into money.

Having received incentive payments for the purchase of expensive tickets for long-distance trains, the offenders applied for a refund of the full cost of the trip. At the same time, with the help of an accomplice from among the employees of the transport company, this process was documented in violation of the established rules. This made it possible to keep the received bonus funds and return the money spent on tickets without any losses.

According to operational information for the year, the participants of the illegal scheme purchased and subsequently returned more than 35 thousand tickets. The material damage exceeded seven million rubles.

Investigation unit of the Rostov Linear Department on Transport of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose for two group members a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for one more - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

With the support of Rosgvardia fighters, searches were conducted at the places of residence of the defendants. More than 1,300 bank cards, 670 SIM cards, as well as more than 10,000 railway tickets, cash receipts, receipts for the return of funds and other documents of evidentiary value were seized.

Measures aimed at establishing all facts and possible accomplices in the illegal activities are being taken by the Police,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.