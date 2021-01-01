Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow detained the head of a company, suspected of fraudulently stealing citizens' funds.

It was established that ads were placed on the Internet, in which citizens were invited to conclude loan agreements and invest money at high interest rates.

Those wishing to make a contribution applied to the company's office located on Verkhnyaya Radishchevskaya Street. There, managers told them about various programs with appropriate interest rates. After consultations, depositors concluded contracts with an individual - the head of the company. Subsequently, the victims did not only fail in receiving the promised interest, but also could not return their money.

According to preliminary data, more than 100 citizens suffered as a result of the illegal activities. The total material damage exceeded 30 million rubles.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code combined into one proceeding. The head of the company was detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity are being carried out. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.