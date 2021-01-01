“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation of the criminal case instituted by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Krasnodar against three local residents on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the members of the organized group, without a building permit and technical conditions for connecting to utilities, under the guise of erecting three apartment buildings in Krasnodar, appropriated the money of shared construction participants. In addition, one of the defendants, being the chairman of the housing and construction cooperative in the city of Goryachiy Klyuch, under the pretext of investing in the construction of a residential building, also attracted money from the victims. The apartment building has not been commissioned.

However, the offenders did not fulfill their obligations, and disposed of the money collected at their own discretion. As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendants, almost four hundred citizens suffered a damage totaling over 345 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the defendants.

As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused, the court imposed an arrest on the property of the defendants and affiliated persons with a total value of about 37 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Prikubansky District Court of the city of Krasnodar for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.