“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea together with colleagues from the city of Feodosia, with the assistance of operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, detained a robbery attack suspect.

According to available information, the attacker broke into the premises of a bank branch in the urban settlement of Ordzhonikidze in Feodosia. Inside, at that time, there were an elderly visitor and two employees of the bank – a teller and a cashier. Threatening them with a pistol-like object, the suspect closed the door from the inside and stole 484 thousand rubles, 2 thousand US dollars and 725 euros from the cash register.

One of the girls tried to resist the attacker, but he knocked her down to the floor, and then left the crime scene. It was established that immediately after that he had left the Republic of Crimea.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of painstaking work, operatives established the whereabouts of the attacker in the city of St. Petersburg. During the search activities, material evidence was seized, including a dummy of a combat pistol. The man confessed to the crime. According to him, he spent the stolen money to repay numerous loans.

It turned out that the detainee, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, had previously been repeatedly convicted in the territory of his state for committing crimes against property, including a robbery attack and theft from apartments and households.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.