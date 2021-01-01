“Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of illegal catching, storing and transporting especially valuable aquatic biological resources.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Trusovsky District of the city of Astrakhan, the police, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained four local residents. It was preliminarily established that the detainees carried out the catching and processing of fish of sturgeon and chastic breeds for the purpose of further sale. At the same time, in one of the private households in the village of Streletskoye, operatives found a workshop where in unsanitary conditions the offenders produced smoked and dried products.

A motorboat, prohibited fishing gear, 22 kilograms of sturgeon and sterlet, as well as 302 kilograms of other species of fish were found and seized from the detainees.

The Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Astrakhan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose for two detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, another two are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.