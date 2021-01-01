“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev presented departmental awards to officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and their colleagues from the Tyumen Region, who distinguished themselves in the course of work to solve a resonant especially serious crime,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The tragedy, that occurred in Tyumen with eight-year-old Nastya Muravyova, did not leave anyone indifferent. Thousands of people closely followed the search for the missing girl and hoped for a successful outcome. And when it became clear that the irreparable had happened, they sincerely sympathized with the family of the deceased child and demanded to find the culprit as soon as possible and bring him to justice.

The investigation was carried out under the direct supervision of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized: “The search for the criminal was entrusted to the best Tyumen police officers. To help them, highly qualified specialists of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation with extensive experience in solving serious crimes, were sent from Moscow. The operatives acted in the best traditions of the national school of criminal investigation and demonstrated the ability to thoroughly check all versions, quickly and accurately analyze incoming information, focus on details and to apply modern technical means”.

Addressing the awardees, the Minister said: “You are high-level professionals who have proved your competence and solvency. Thanks to your efforts, the identity of the offender has been established, he has been detained and is awaiting trial. It is precisely such well-planned and well-conducted operations that contribute to the implementation in practice of the principle of punishment inevitability and strengthen society's faith in justice and the rule of law. They are a good example for young operatives”.

Policemen thanked Vladimir Kolokoltsev for the high appreciation of their work and assured him that not a single crime coming into field of their vision in the future would be left without due attention.



