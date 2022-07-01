On the portal “Public Services” a digital service is available that allows Russian citizens to register at the place of stay without visiting the territorial unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, developed by the MIA of Russia together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

Visiting the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia or multifunctional centers (management companies) by both a citizen and all owners of residential premises will no longer be required. Now you can get the consent of the owner in electronic form. To submit an application, it is sufficient for the user and participants in the registration procedure to have a confirmed account on the portal “Public Services”, as well as the availability of rights registered in the Unified State Register of Real Estate.

The certificate of registration at the place of stay is received by the user to the personal account at the portal “Public Services” in the form of an electronic document certified by an enhanced qualified signature. Such a certificate is equivalent to a paper certificate certified by an official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the seal of the MIA body. A citizen can print it out and present it in the appropriate life situations.

The digital service is already available in all regions of the Russian Federation. More than 2.5 thousand migration units are involved in the provision of the service.

Given that more than 90% of the information in interactive forms is filled-in automatically, possible errors in filling the information system are minimized.

From the point of view of socio-economic and other consequences, it is expected that these changes will contribute to improving the quality of the provision of state registration service, make it more convenient for citizens, and also reduce labor costs on the part of employees of registration bodies. According to experts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as a result of the work carried out, it will be possible to minimize the number of personal visits of citizens to the department's units.

In addition, from July 1, 2022, relevant changes are provided for registration of minor citizens under the age of 14 at the place of residence.