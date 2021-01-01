Today, at the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov, held a lesson of professional skills for first-year students of the Faculty of Training the Personnel for Operational Units of the Police.

The event was attended by Chief of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant-General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko, his deputies, leaders and faculty of the University.

Andrey Khrapov congratulated the staff and cadets of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on the Day of Knowledge and the beginning of the new academic year. He noted that the knowledge and skills acquired at the University made the foundation of quality education necessary to fulfill the tasks facing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. One such challenge is to counter cybercrime, which has been growing over the past few years.

“Ahead, there are years of intense, but very interesting study, during which it is necessary to make every effort to fully master professional and moral qualities, to take a worthy place in the ranks of law enforcement officers,” the Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation told the cadets in his address.

During the meeting, the university staff demonstrated the innovative capabilities of their educational and material base, which allowed improving the educational process, using active teaching methods, as well as implementing the full range of tasks for the training of highly qualified specialists for the internal affairs bodies.

At the end of the event, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov and Chief of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant-General Igor Kalinichenko presented personal certificates of entry in the Book of Honor of the University to graduates of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, awarded commemorative gold medals for excellent graduation from the educational organization of higher education of the MIAs of Russia.