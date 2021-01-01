Today, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a lesson of professional skills for first-year students of the Faculty of Training specialists in the field of information security of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The event was also attended by the First Deputy Chief of the MIA Department of Information Technologies, Communications and Information Protection, Major-General of the Internal Service Yuri Voinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia Sergey Minakov, Deputy Chief of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow State University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Colonel Igor Akinshin and the teaching staff of the university departments.

Igor Zubov congratulated the cadets on the Day of Knowledge, wished the university staff success in the new academic year, striving for new heights and achieving their goals. He noted that today information security is the main condition for the sustainable functioning of the state as a whole. In this regard, competent solution of management tasks and improvement of legal regulation in this area are of particular importance.

At the end of the event, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation was demonstrated modern capabilities of the educational and material base of the university, with the help of which the scientific and pedagogical staff forms the high professional competence of its graduates.