In the period from 9 to 18 August 2021, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia together with the FSB of Russia, the FCS of Russia, the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Rosgvardia conducted interdepartmental comprehensive operational and preventive operation “Star of the Caspian - 2021” on the territory of the republics of Dagestan and Kalmykia, the Stavropol Territory, as well as the Volgograd and Astrakhan regions. It was aimed at identifying and blocking channels for smuggling drugs, arms and ammunition to the Russian Federation through the countries of the Caspian basin.

In order to suppress attempts of smuggling drugs and arms, more than nine thousand inspections have been carried out. About 18 thousand vehicles and 176 objects of railway transport were checked, six sea vessels were examined, as well as 175 parking lots of boats and small vessels that had arrived from the Caspian states.

During the operation, 241 drug crimes were identified, of which 52 - on the facts of sale, 11 - drug crimes committed by groups, 5 - crimes related to the smuggling of narcotic drugs and potent substances. More than 187 kilograms of narcotic drugs were found and seized: about 148 kilograms of marijuana, 600 grams of synthetic drugs, 700 grams of heroin, more than 35 kilograms of other types of drugs and about two kilograms of psychotropic substances.

On suspicion of committing crimes in the field of drug trafficking, 224 citizens were detained, 8 of them - foreign citizens. 250 persons were held administratively liable. In addition, five persons wanted for previously committed crimes related to the illegal distribution of narcotic drugs were detained.

Also, 61 crimes related to illegal trafficking in arms and ammunition were revealed, of which 13 were on the facts of sale, 8 related to the illegal manufacture of explosives or explosive devices. 77 firearms and 26 bladed arms, 700 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, more than two kilograms of explosives and six explosive devices were seized.