“Today, more than 45,000 schools across the country have held solemn events dedicated to the beginning of the new school year.
On the eve of the holiday, educational organizations were examined by dog handlers with police dogs.
More than 113,000 officers of the Russian MIA were involved in ensuring public order and security during the celebration of September 1. At the facilities, service activities of dog handlers, police precinct officers and juvenile inspectors was organized. At pedestrian crossings and highways adjacent to the territories of schools, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate were on duty.
Servicemen of Rosgvardia, representatives of private security structures and public formations of law enforcement orientation also participated in the protection of law and order.
No violations of public order were allowed,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
