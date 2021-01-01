In Cheboksary, police detained a man suspected of committing a series of thefts from a recreation center on Universitetskaya Street.

The thefts were committed in the summer period. The visitor was recorded by CCTV cameras. The offender looked for rooms where guests were away at that time, and then penetrated them through open windows or balconies. His identity was established by criminal investigation officers. The 41-year-old previously convicted local resident pleaded guilty in full. Currently, the offender is charged of seven facts of theft, where valuables worth more than 300,000 rubles were stolen.

A criminal case has been initiated on the facts of the theft. The Police check the involvement of the man in the commission of similar unlawful acts.