Today, the Vladivostok branch of the Far Eastern Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held a solemn event dedicated to the Day of Knowledge, as well as the ceremony of handing officer shoulder straps.

First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, Chief of the Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory Major General of the Police Oleg Stefankov, Chairman of the Council of Veterans of the Internal Affairs Bodies and Internal Troops of the Primorsky Territory, Retired Colonel of the Internal Service Valery Yashin, Chief of the Far Eastern Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Major General of the Police Aleksandr Andreev, as well as Deputy Chief of the Rosgvardia Department for the Primorsky Territory Valery Efimov, officers and veterans of the internal affairs bodies. The event was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Primorsky Territory Dmitry Mariza, Chairman of the Duma of the city of Vladivostok Andrey Brik, head of the Far Eastern capital city Konstantin Shestakov and other representatives of executive authorities.

The honored guests were met by the Chief of the Vladivostok Branch of the Far Eastern Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, police colonel Viktor Nekryty.

Aleksandr Gorovoy addressed the cadets and students of the branch, the teaching staff, congratulated the first-year students on the beginning of the academic year, and the fifth-year students on the assignment of the first officer rank. The First Deputy Minister thanked the young policemen and future officers for choosing a profession related to serving the Law and the people of Russia.

“Dear Colleagues! Thousands of educational institutions of various levels open their doors today, September 1. It has become a good tradition to combine events in the Vladivostok branch of the Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the Eastern Economic Forum. Our work is to create comfortable and favorable living conditions in the territory of the constituent entities of the Far Eastern Federal District with a total population of almost 9 million people, so that they could work, live, give birth to children, go in for sports and tourism in a comfortable and safe environment. Since last year, the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District have been classified as territories of priority and high priority development in terms of sending there compatriots from other countries who have expressed a desire to live in the Russian Federation. We must contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the economy and people's lives. I wish you success in mastering legal knowledge, becoming real defenders of law and order, all the best to you,” said Aleksandr Gorovoy.

At the solemn ceremony, 44 students of the fifth year - future investigators and operational officers were presented with the shoulder straps of junior lieutenants of the police (justice). Distinguished officers of the branch were awarded the MIA of Russia medals of I.D. Putilin and “For Meritorious Service”.

At the end of the event, to the sounds of the march, cadets and teachers marched along the parade ground in a solemn formation.