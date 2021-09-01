Today, September 1, 2021, the sign of additional information - plate 8.23 “Photo and video registration”, introduced into the traffic rules eight years ago, in 2013, has been excluded from the Traffic Rules.

Instead of this plate in accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of 31.12.2020 No. 2441 “On Amendments to Appendix No. 1 to the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation and on the Recognition of Certain Provisions of Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation as Invalid”, which entered into force on March 1, 2021, a new road sign 6.22 “Photo and Video Registration” was introduced in Section No. 6 “Information Signs” of Annex No. 1 to the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation.

The road sign “Photo and Video Registration” is designed to inform drivers that on this section of the road administrative offenses can be registered by stationary or mobile special technical means operating in automatic mode and having the functions of photo and film shooting, video recording.

In accordance with the resolution, the road sign “Photo and video registration” is installed outside the settlement at a distance of 150-300 meters from the control zone, and in settlements - with signs 5.23.1, 5.23.2 and 5.25 “Beginning of the settlement”. If necessary, the road sign “Photo and video registration” is used with plates 8.1.1 “Distance to the object”, 8.13 “Direction of the main road” and 8.14 “Traffic Lane”.