“Precinct police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District of the city of Moscow detained a suspect of beating a well-known specialist in the field of aerospace medicine.

According to preliminary data, in the city bus, the 82-year-old doctor of technical sciences had a conflict with another passenger. When the scientist got off at a stop on Tishinskaya Square, the stranger followed him, uttering insults.

In the arch of the house, he hit the man several times on the head, knocking him down. After getting up, the victim continued walking to his home. The offender tried to break into the entrance after him, but the scientist managed to hold and close the door.

According to the medical report, the victim received bruises and abrasions.

During the events carried out by the police in the Tsentralny District of Moscow detained the suspect, a 54-year-old resident of the capital.

The Investigation unit of the MIA Division for the Presnensky District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 116 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.