“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Petrodvortsovsky District of St. Petersburg detained a suspect in the theft of money and jewelry from the apartment of a pensioner.

A statement about the theft was made to the police by an 83-year-old resident of the city on the Neva. She reported that in the park near the market she had been approached by an unknown woman who offered help in carrying a bag of food to her house. On the way, the woman said that she had the gift of healing and entered the pensioner’s apartment after her.

According to available information, the offender asked the victim to go to the kitchen for water, and in the meantime examined the contents of bedside tables and cabinets. She then held a so-called treatment session and left, promising to come again.

A few days later, the stranger returned to the elderly woman and continued her manipulations. When leaving, she recommended to avoid approaching the bedside -table, in which the savings of the pensioner were stored.

After this visit of the uninvited guest, the landlady of the apartment missed almost half a million rubles, four gold rings and turned to the police.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Petrodvortsovsky District of the city of St. Petersburg instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of the operational-search measures, the operatives established the whereabouts of the suspect and detained her on Moskovsky Prospekt.

There are reasons to believe that the detainee may be involved in similar crimes committed on the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. She is currently charged with the incriminated act and has been remanded in custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.