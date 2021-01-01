From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate the personnel of the MIA of Russia educational organizations on the Day of Knowledge and the beginning of the academic year!

This holiday is especially moving for those who, having successfully passed the entrance tests, fulfilled their dream, put on a cadet uniform for the first time and became part of the multi-thousand team of the Ministry.

Dear freshmen,

An important stage begins in your life, which will determine your future life associated with the difficult, but honorable and extremely necessary for society profession of a police officer. It will take a lot of time, patience, and perseverance to master it, and the first major step on this path has already been made.

The skills and abilities acquired in departmental universities will become a reliable basis for successful practical activities.

The Day of Knowledge is another opportunity to thank the leadership of educational organizations, faculty, commanders and chiefs of training and combat units, veterans, all those who, through their conscientious work, provide high-quality training of police personnel, their education in the best professional traditions.

I wish you to achieve your goals, wish you success in your studies and service for the benefit of our Fatherland!

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev