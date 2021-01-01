The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orskoye” completed the investigation of criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 2 and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, which were combined in one proceeding.

Officers of the ES&CC Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orskoye” in the course of operational activities revealed facts of non-fulfillment of paid services by an individual entrepreneur in Novotroitsk.

The director of a limited liability company offered services of manufacture and delivery of lumber, baths from logs, as well as services of manufacture, restoration and delivery of upholstered furniture.

During the investigation, the investigator found that with several residents of Novotroitsk, Orsk and Gaisky Urban District contracts for the provision of various services provided by the company were signed. Having received an advance payment for those services, the defendant - a 38-year-old resident of Novotroitsk did not fulfill his obligations within the contracted period, misled customers and stopped contacting, changing phone numbers and addresses.

Investigators proved the involvement of the man in 12 episodes of unlawful activity. The defendant stole more than 600,000 rubles.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is completed, the collected materials have been transferred to the prosecutor's office of the city of Novotroitsk for approval of the indictment, after which the criminal case will be sent to the Novotroitsk City Court for consideration on the merits.