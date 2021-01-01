During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the 40-year-old director of one of the management companies of Amursk stole the entrusted to him funds belonging to the company.

According to the defendant, he transferred about 7 million rubles to the account of his friend, who for a fee was offered to become an individual entrepreneur and conclude a fictitious contract for the provision of repair work. The offender gained access to the bank accounts of that citizen and thereby had the opportunity to pay with his cards in stores.

The investigation established that the director managed to spend about 45 thousand rubles on food and his other needs.

In addition, the company CEO concluded obviously economically unprofitable and inexpedient contracts for the assignment of the right to claim the outstanding debts of citizens by the management company in payment for residential premises. According to the terms, 80% of the funds received in the course of enforcement proceedings were transferred to a third-party organization, the remaining 20% were transferred to the management company. Thus, the actions of this citizen caused damage in the amount of about one and a half million rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory completed the investigation of criminal cases instituted on the offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Misappropriation or embezzlement), part 1 of Article 201 of the Russian Criminal Code “Abuse of authority”. The materials have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.