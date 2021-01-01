According to the court's decision, 37 foreign citizens were expelled from the Russian Federation. Earlier, a number of administrative protocols including those for violation of the migration legislation were drawn up in relation to those citizens by police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Mytishchinskoye”.

On August 5, the police received a report of a conflict between a group of unknown persons on Pogranichnaya Street in the city of Mytishchi, Moscow Region. As a result of the measures taken to identify and detain the persons involved in the conflict, 66 natives of neighboring countries were brought to police divisions. In respect of those delivered to police divisions, 134 administrative protocols were drawn up, of which: 54 under Article 18.8 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, expressed in violation of the rules of migration registration, 65 - under Article 20.1 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation “Petty hooliganism” and 15 - under Article 20.20 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation “Consumption (drinking) of alcoholic beverages in prohibited places or consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in public places”.

Based on the results of consideration of materials in respect of 49 foreigners, the court made decisions on imposing administrative fines on them in the amount of 5 thousand rubles on each, with placing them in the Temporary Detention Center for foreign citizens with subsequent expulsion from the Russian Federation. The first stage of expulsion took place, 37 migrants left the Russian Federation.

Also, as part of clarifying the circumstances of the fight on Pogranichnaya Street, the interrogating officer of the inquiry division of the MIA Inter-District Administration instituted a criminal case against a 54- year-old native of the Chuvash Republic under Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of illegal migration”. It was established that the suspect, being the owner of the hostel where foreigners lived, organized their illegal stay on the territory of the Russian Federation. With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.