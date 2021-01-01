“In June of that year, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan detained nine members of an organized group. They are suspected of illegal trafficking in alcohol and alcohol-containing products.

It was preliminarily established that the criminal business had been organized by a resident of Orenburg. He established regular deliveries from the Krasnodar Territory of large batches of 95% ethyl alcohol. Officially, the liquid was purchased for the needs of medical organizations, but in fact, alcohol was transported to the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, as well as to the Chelyabinsk Region under false documents. Further, the illegal goods were sold in small wholesale batches to citizens engaged in the illegal manufacture and sale of falsified alcohol.

In the course of operational work, the police identified a network for sale of such goods on the territory of Bashkortostan. Illegal workshops producing counterfeit alcohol and warehouses with finished products were also found in other regions of Russia.

As a result of the operation in Bashkortostan and the Orenburg Region, about 20 tons of alcoholcontaining liquids, as well as vehicles, documents and other items of evidentiary value were seized from the organized group participants.

The GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The alleged leader and members of the organized group confessed to the crime, in respect of them a measure of procedural coercion in the form of an obligation to appear was chosen. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.