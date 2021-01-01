Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region detained a suspect of a robbery. According to investigators, in June of this year, the detainee took away from the employee of a post office a bag with money.

In the morning in the entrance of an apartment building, the postman, who delivered pensions to low-mobility citizens, was attacked by an unknown person in mask and camouflage clothes. The offender struck the victim on the head, snatched the bag with money out of her hands and ran away. The damage amounted to 670 thousand rubles.

Officers of the MIA of Russia and the regional GA established the offender’s possible ways of movement and carefully analyzed the video recordings from the nearest surveillance cameras. On one of them the image of the suspect was found. Thanks to this, the police managed to restore his exact route and find the car in which the defendant had fled the crime scene. In the course of further work, the operatives received information about the identity of the suspect and detained him.

In respect of a native of one of the neighboring countries, investigators of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the suspect, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.