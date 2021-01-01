“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Belgorod suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of fraudulent actions related to the deprivation of elderly citizens of property rights to their residential premises.

According to the investigation, the offenders acted according to a scheme developed in advance, having clearly distributed the responsibilities among themselves. One of them provided the registering authority with false documents on the acquisition of real estate for its re-registration in his name. The second member of the group was an employee of an institution that provided public services to citizens. She accepted a package of forged documents from an accomplice and on their basis registered transactions unilaterally without the participation of the seller of the real estate. The third accomplice coordinated all the actions of the criminal group.

It turned out that the defendants managed to register that way the housing of a 94-year-old pensioner without her knowledge. The elderly woman learned about the incident from the police. In addition, the offenders tried to seize two more apartments belonging to an 83-year-old resident of Belgorod.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Belgorod instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of the crime provided for in part 4 of Article 159 as well as part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained three suspects - two men and a woman. With regard to two of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the third one - recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.