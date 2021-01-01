Today, in the press center of the IIC “Izvestia” in on-line mode, a press conference was held on the topic “Safety of educational institutions on the eve of the academic year” with the participation of the deputy Chief of the Department of Law Enforcement in the residential sector of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation Police Colonel Maria Koltsova.

The event was also attended by the official representative of the Rosgvardia Valery Gribakin.

During the press conference, representatives of law enforcement agencies discussed issues of ensuring safety in educational institutions on the eve of the Day of Knowledge, as well as aspects of preventive work that is being carried out in this area.

Maria Koltsova has said that since 2018, at the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with the entities of the system for the prevention of neglect and juvenile delinquency, the action “Help to go to school” is being held in the regions. It is aimed at providing targeted social support to children in a difficult life situation. Assistance to school students who are not prepared for any reason for the beginning of the school year, with the involvement of social protection bodies, has been organized. The commissions for juvenile affairs and protection of their rights were informed about the problems.

At the event, the speakers gave recommendations on the safety of children during the school year. Measures aimed at preventing children's injuries in road traffic accidents have been considered.

Maria Koltsova informed that in the first decade of September, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate will be on duty at pedestrian crossings and roads adjacent to schools during the beginning and end of school hours. During the festive lines at the sites of educational institutions, there will be organized the service of inspectors of juvenile affairs units and police precinct officers.

Photo and video: Izvestia