A veteran of the Great Patriotic War Andrei Alekseevich Pogazhelsky applied to the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Olsky District. The veteran of war fronts, who had celebrated his 100th anniversary, asked to replace the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, since the document has lost its worthy appearance over the decades.

The leadership of the local police considered it necessary to fulfill the request of the war veteran.

On August 26, the Chief of the Olsk migration unit, Olga Ismailova, handed over the main document of the country to Andrei Alekseevich, observing the traditional order.

"Not so long ago, my wife Nina Vasilievna was given a new passport for her 90th anniversary. I looked at my own, battered by life passport and decided that I needed to replace it. It was important for me to get the document not at home, as suggested, but officially - in the migration service. Many thanks to the police officers who responded to my request, did everything very quickly and conveniently, "the veteran said.

“It was evident that for Andrei Alekseevich obtaining a passport was a significant event,” says Olga Ismailova, “for example, before having his picture taken, he visited a hairdresser, carefully chose awards for the picture, because it was difficult for him to wear all of them. At the ceremony, he was moved to tears, and after its completion invited the entire staff of the migration point to his 101st birthday”.